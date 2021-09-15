La Niña emerging in last quarter of 2021 until early next year – Pagasa

LA NIÑA is forecast to emerge in the last quarter of 2021 and will persist until early 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Pagasa Administrator Vicente Malano said the forecast is based on “recent climate monitoring and analysis” which indicate that there is a “70-80 percent chance of La Niña forming in the last quarter of 2021 which may persist until the first quarter of 2022”.

La Niña, the cooling phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), is characterized by unusually cool ocean surface temperatures in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific (CEEP), the state-run weather agency said.

As a result, Pagasa said there is a higher probability of more rainfall in many areas of the country in the next several months.

“This can be attributed to the expected stronger easterlies, enhanced northeast (NE) monsoon and tropical cyclone occurrences,” Malano said.

It was not, however, immediately known if the looming La Niña will be weak or strong.

Furthermore, Malano said the eastern sections of the country which normally receive more rainfall during the last quarter of the year could further increase the likelihood of floods and landslides over highly vulnerable areas.



With this scenario, all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of La Niña, the Pagasa official said.