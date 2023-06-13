LA Trio Automatic Announce Australian Tour Dates

LA trio Automatic have announced a run of tour dates surrounding their upcoming slot at Splendour in the Grass in July. The band will now play a few headline shows and also two support gigs for Yeah Yeah Yeahs; they’ll start at Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Wednesday, 19th July, and finish up in North Fremantle on Friday, 28th July.

Alongside the news the trio have released a new remix of their single ‘Skyscraper’, with Jay Watson of GUM and Ginoli (AKA Pond’s James Ireland) giving the track a thorough facelift. Listen to it below.

Automatic: ‘Skyscraper’ (GUM & Ginoli Remix)

[embedded content]

Automatic – Izzy Glaudini, Halle Saxon, and Lola Dompé – released their breakout album Excess in June 2022, driven by singles like ‘Skyscaper’ and ‘Venus Hour’.

“The first album, we weren’t really thinking of making like a full cohesive record,” Glaudini told Music Feeds’ Cyclone Wehner earlier this year. “It was just, these are the first songs we wrote together. We were just kind of playing and it was boring.

“Then, when you already have a band identity, you have to maybe step it up and think more conceptually and as a whole for a record. So I think we wanted to, not tell a story, but at least have it be thematically cohesive. And we wrote it during the pandemic, so that gave [us] a lot of material, for better or worse.”

The upcoming tour will actually be the band’s second appearance in Australia this year, having played two east coast shows back in January.

Automatic 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, 19th July – Melbourne, VIC, The Night Cat

TICKETS

Thursday, 20th July – Melbourne, VIC, MCA (supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

TICKETS

Saturday, 22nd July – Byron Bay, NSW, Splendour In The Grass

TICKETS

Monday, 24th July – Sydney, NSW, Hordern Pavillion (supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

TICKETS

Wednesday, 26th July – Sydney, NSW, The Lansdowne

TICKETS

Friday, 28th July – North Fremantle, WA, Mojos

TICKETS

Further Reading

Automatic: “The Kind of Music We Write is Always a Little Bit Sinister”

Get to Know LA Trio Automatic

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023