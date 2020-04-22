“LABADA DAY, and more! Stars and their families go basic on their bonding activities”

In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the country, the government imposed an extension of the enhanced community quarantine until April 30. This means that the practice of social distancing continues, and families will have to stay together inside the house for longer.

Depending on how you look at it, being stuck inside the house can make you feel either comfortable, or cramped. So they don’t succumb to cabin fever, these celebrity parents and kids get creative as they find ways to keep the household lively, busy and happy.

Photo from Instagram (sunshinecruz718)

For Sunshine Cruz, she likes to literally mix things up during quarantine, as she decides to jump on the latest TikTok trend of making dalgona coffee with her daughters Chesca and Sam. The coffee is made by whipping instant coffee, sugar and hot water, until it turns creamy, with the addition of either hot or cold milk. Yum!