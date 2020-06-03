“#LABANKAPAMILYA! Celebs are showing love and support for ABS-CBN”

Many were taken by surprise when on May 5, a cease and desist order was filed against media giant ABS-CBN. Up until today, the approval of the 25-year franchise is being discussed at the House of Representatives, and Kapamilyas around the world are hoping for the best outcome.

ABS-CBN has been a primary source of entertainment for FIlipinos around the world, as well as an important channel for information dissemination more so for kababayans in the countryside.

Nevertheless, Kapamilya stars were clearly surprised when it was shut down, and took to social media to air their sentiments and show their full support.