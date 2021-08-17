Labor Secretary Bello tests positive for Covid-19

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has joined the growing list of public officials infected by the coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19).

The Labor department’s Information and Publication Service (IPS), in a statement, disclosed on Tuesday that Bello tested positive for Covid-9, but is asymptomatic and remains on top of his health. The test was done on August14.

Bello, 77, is fully vaccinated. He is now on self-quarantine at his hometown in Ilagan, Isabela where the Covid test was made.

Prior to contracting the virus, the Labor chief had been receiving officials and guests in his office, and traveled to various parts of the country distributing assistance to displaced and disadvantaged formal and informal sector workers affected by the pandemic.

Bello thanked the public for their prayers, expressing hope of resuming leading Labor officials in distributing assistance funds under its Serbisyong TUPAD as soon as his quarantine period is over.

He also reminded the public to always observe the minimum health protocols to help contain the Covid pandemic.

On January 10, Labor Undersecretary Joji Aragon, 58, succumbed to Covide-19 after she tested positive in December 2020.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

It is believed that she contracted the virus following a procedure she underwent in the second week of December last year.

On January 7 or three days days before Aragon’s death, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim also died of Covid-19.

In August 2020, former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, 90, also succumbed to Covid-19.

Recently, incumbent Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna-Pangan also tested positive for Covid.