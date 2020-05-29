Laborer yields drugs in Digos City buy-bust

DIGOS CITY –– A laborer, who doubles as shabu peddler, was arrested in Digos City on Thursday evening.

Lieutenant Colonel Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City police chief, said Arnel Talaboc Yap of Barangay Aplaya was arrested after selling crystal meth (shabu) to an undercover cop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five sachets of suspected crystal meth, valued at P16,000, were seized from Yap.

Yap was examined at the Davao del Sur provincial hospital before being detained at the Digos police office, while the seized substance was subjected to test at the provincial crime laboratory.

FEATURED STORIES

Charges for violating the dangerous drugs law are being readied against Yap.

Tababa noted that drug peddlers seem to think the police would relax in traditional law enforcement drives because of its quarantine duties.

“I would like to emphasize that the personnel of Digos City police will continue to run after criminal elements within our area of responsibility, even if we are also assisting the authorities in the fight against COVID-19,” Tababa stressed.

“These criminals will face the full force of the law,” he added.

LZB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ