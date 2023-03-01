Lachlan Denton Releases ‘You’ From Forthcoming Solo Album ‘Furnishings’

Melbourne/Naarm-based indie-pop musician Lachlan Denton has released ‘You’, the second preview of his third solo album, Furnishings. The album’s first single, ‘Lose’, came out in mid-January; the record is due on Friday, 14th April via Osborne Again/Spunk Records

‘You’ comes with a video from director/producer Simon Fazio. The clip shows Denton in the workshop trying his hand at woodworking. He’s then seen playing drums for a band that includes his former The Ocean Party band mates Liam “Snowy” Halliwell and Curits Wakeling, as well as Deuce’s Kayleigh Heydon and Partner Look’s Anila Hasnain.

Lachlan Denton – ‘You’

[embedded content]

Hasnain and Halliwell both contributed to Furnishings, with Hasnain playing bass and Halliwell sharing production duties with Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair (Good Morning), Dainis Lacey (Cool Sounds) and Tori Holleman (Douglas Fur, Retiree).

In a statement, Denton described ‘You’ as “a love song for what can feel like a dystopian time to be alive.” He continued: “[It’s] a song about finding solace in the one you love, at a time when environmental disaster and hyper capitalism paints a grim picture of our future.”

Denton has been a prolific songwriter over the past decade, releasing eight albums with The Ocean Party, three collaborative albums with Emma Russack, co-founding Partner Look with Lacey, Hasnain and Hasnain’s sister Ambrin, and appearing on a long list of Ocean Party side projects and offshoots.

Lachlan Denton: Furnishings

Zac You Meadow Bookshelf Lose Lucas Braeside Dad Ebony Workshop Changed Mum

