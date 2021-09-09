Lacson bares syndicate in Budget’s procurement service

SEN. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Thursday claimed there was a syndicate in the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service (DBM-PS) involved in the anomalous purchase of medical supplies.

The senator revealed this in a television interview as he hinted that at least one person intends to cooperate with the Senate investigation on the alleged overpriced face masks and face shields.

“Apparently may sindikato na (there’s a syndicate) involved. We’re working on something that would further open up itong kaso ng (this case involving) Pharmally,” Lacson said.

He was referring to Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., a firm with only P625,000 paid-up capital, but was able to secure P8 billion worth of medical supplies contracts from DBM-PS.

“We haven’t talked to the person yet. He already manifested his intention to fully cooperate,” Lacson said, referring to his unidentified witness

Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, is set to conduct on Friday the fifth virtual hearing on how the Department of Health (DoH) used its P67 billion budget for pandemic response.

“I hope this person will testify to crack open the case,” Lacson said as he voiced hope that Gordon and his fellow senators will continue the investigation.



“That’s all I can say now. We’re waiting for developments and I hope this can open up a whole lot of information,” he added.

Lacson said the other “mind-boggling” signs of corruption include the DoH’s procurement of ambulances that are overpriced by P1 million each.

He lamented that corruption is weighing down the government’s “already insufficient” response to the heightened threat from the pandemic due to the Delta variant of Covid-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019).

Lacson described as “disheartening, frustrating and revolting” the signs of corruption that have emerged so far in the Senate’s investigation into irregularities in the procurement of medical supplies.

He said these irregularities ranged from the alleged “failed attempt” of former DBM-PS head Lloyd Christopher Lao to reclassify some employees as “confidential” to the Food and Drug Administration’s changing the rules on procurement.

He questioned Lao’s move to request a reclassification of some employees as confidential employees. This occurred in early February, shortly after Lao was appointed as OIC of the DBM-PS. The Civil Service Commission denied the request.

“The question is, why the need for confidential employees in an agency tasked with procurement?” Lacson asked.

Lacson also questioned the FDA’s circular loosening requirements for procurement, but tightening them again after Pharmally delivered its supplies to the detriment of Filipino manufacturers.