Lacson, Honasan get awards at PMA alumni homecoming

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Senator Panfilo Lacson and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Gregorio Honasan III were among the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduates honored during this year’s alumni homecoming.
The PMA Alumni Association (PMAAI) presented awards on Saturday to the 12 outstanding Cavaliers this year at the Fort General Gregorio H. del Pilar in this city.
Aside from Lacson and Honasan, the following alumni were recognized during the event:
- Former Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop
- Defense Undersecretary Ariston delos Reyes
- Bernardo Fabula
- Former Maj. Gen. Lyndon Cubos
- Brig. Gen. Nemesio Gacal of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division
- CARAGA Police Director Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel
- Philippine Coast Guard Northwestern Luzon Commander Capt. Charlie Rances
- Air Force Col. Perfecto Magalong Jr.
- Marine Lt. Col. Rowan Rimas
The members of PMA classes 1960, 1970, 1995 were likewise honored as Diamond, Golden, and Silver Jubilarians, respectively.
The event was also attended by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Filemon Santos Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and other officials of law enforcement agencies.
