Lacson, Honasan get awards at PMA alumni homecoming

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Senator Panfilo Lacson and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Gregorio Honasan III were among the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduates honored during this year’s alumni homecoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PMA Alumni Association (PMAAI) presented awards on Saturday to the 12 outstanding Cavaliers this year at the Fort General Gregorio H. del Pilar in this city.

Aside from Lacson and Honasan, the following alumni were recognized during the event:

FEATURED STORIES

Former Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop

Defense Undersecretary Ariston delos Reyes

Bernardo Fabula

Former Maj. Gen. Lyndon Cubos

Brig. Gen. Nemesio Gacal of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division

CARAGA Police Director Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel

Philippine Coast Guard Northwestern Luzon Commander Capt. Charlie Rances

Air Force Col. Perfecto Magalong Jr.

Marine Lt. Col. Rowan Rimas

The members of PMA classes 1960, 1970, 1995 were likewise honored as Diamond, Golden, and Silver Jubilarians, respectively.

The event was also attended by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Filemon Santos Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and other officials of law enforcement agencies.