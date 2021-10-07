Lacson mum on Robredo’s presidential run, will focus on campaign instead

SEN. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he and his running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd have agreed to refrain from commenting on their political rivals in the 2022 national elections.

The senator made the remark when sought for his reaction on Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo's decision to run for president in next year's poll.

Lacson and Sotto have filed their certificates of candidacy (CoCs) to run for president and vice president respectively.

“SP (Senate President) Sotto and I have agreed not to comment on our political rivals in the May 2022 elections,” Lacson said in a text message on Thursday.

“Instead, we will focus only on presenting ourselves and our competencies to the electorate in an effort to get elected based on our own merits and not on the deficiencies of the others,” he said.

Lacson continued, “We will raise the level of discourse of the campaign and deal with issues rather than personalities.”

“We intend to keep it that way, even as we encourage our supporters to follow our lead,” he added.