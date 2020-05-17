Lacson: Only SC can decide on 2nd tranche of cash aid in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson believes that it is only the Supreme Court that can decide if low-wage earners in areas covered by a general community quarantine (GCQ) should receive the second tranche of cash aid from the government.

“Depende sa interpretation ng batas later on at SC (Supreme Court) lang naman ang pwede mag-interpret niyan, kung tama ba o hindi na itigil ang ayuda sa lugar na may pamilya na nagtatrabaho na ang mga tao,” he said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday.

His statement came a few days after Malacanang announced that only areas still under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will benefit from the second tranche of the government’s cash subsidy program.

Lacson said the original intent of the cash subsidy program was to give assistance to those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The government has eased the quarantine status in most parts of the country, except for Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon from May 16 to 31. Only Cebu and Mandaue City are still under ECQ or the highest quarantine restriction.

While quarantine restrictions have been eased under the general community quarantine, there are still industries or businesses that are still not allowed to operate like gyms and personal care services.

The government has allotted P200 billion as cash assistance for 23 million households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

