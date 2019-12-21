Lacson sends list of ‘questionable items’ in 2020 budget to Palace
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo Lacson has submitted the list of “questionable items” in the 2020 national budget to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.
In an interview over DWIZ on Saturday, Lacson said they are now leaving the fate of the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020 to President Rodrigo Duterte.
“Tapos na ‘yung aming role kaya dapat iwanan na talaga ‘yung kapalaran nung national budget sa executive dahil prerogative naman ng Pangulo na magveto or hindi,” he added.
(Our role in Congress is over so the fate of the budget should be left to the executive department because it is the President’s prerogative to veto the questionable items or not.)
Lacson earlier questioned the alleged P83-billion “last-minute insertions” made by the House of Representatives in the budget bill which he said lacked clear details and could still be considered pork barrel.
Following his revelation, Senate President Vicente Sotto III asked Lacson to submit to him a list of the supposed last-minute insertions.
Lacson noted that the executive need not give them any “commitment” as it was Duterte’s prerogative to go over the entire budget bill and study it before signing.
