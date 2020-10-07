Lacson: Timely passage of 2021 budget now ‘impossible’ as House abruptly halts session

MANILA, Philippines — With the sudden suspension of the House of Representatives’ session, Senator Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday said the national budget for 2021 is already as “good as re-enacted” because it would be “impossible” for Congress to pass the country’s spending bill on time.

“Maski anong magic gawin namin, siguradong re-enacted na ‘yung budget eh. Hindi na talaga kayang i-approve kaya why not gamitin na lang ‘yung time talaga para nang sa ganon mapagaralan talaga ‘yung budget,” Lacson told reporters in an online interview.

“Good as re-enacted na ‘yung budget. Hindi ko nakikita na magkakaroon tayo ng bagong budget na maa-approve before matapos ang taon na ito,” he added.

On Tuesday, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano abruptly postponed the session until November 16 after the unexpected second-reading approval of House Bill No. 7727 or the General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which contains the proposed national budget for next year.

Cayetano’s move also comes ahead of the October 14 speakership showdown.

With the lower chamber suspending its session until November 16 and the spending bill for 2021 only approved on second reading, the budget measure will not reach the Senate before it goes on a break on October 17.

Earlier, Cayetano assured that the House will approve the P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget on final reading on November 16 and transmit it to the Senate so that the upper chamber can deliberate on it in plenary.

But Lacson said this would still not give enough time for the Senate to really scrutinize the budget.

If Congress fails to pass the budget before the 2020 General Appropriations Act expires on December 31 this year, the national government would have to operate under a re-enacted budget in 2021.

“Imposible na. Maski ipangako nila na it will be passed on time. Hindi na talaga maipapasa on time because of the schedule na napakasikip,” Lacson said.

“Ipit na ipit na ‘yung budget,” he added.

