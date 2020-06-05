Lacson to DOH Sec. Duque: ‘Just go’

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday told Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to “just go” amid the much- delayed release of financial assistance to the families of healthcare workers who succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2029 (COVID-19).

Duque earlier chided his subordinates’ supposed lack of urgency in addressing the issue.

“Now, he even blames his inadequacies and neglect on those who have not received the compensation allowances, by claiming that some of them have two wives,” Lacson told INQUIRER.net.

“Goodness gracious! Mr. Secretary, they are no longer around to defend or explain themselves. Just go.”

“What gives? Many of us are starting to wonder what ‘amulet’ Sec. Duque has to deserve such a special treatment,” Lacson added.

“While I do not and cannot question the presidential prerogative to hire and fire his cabinet secretaries and other political appointees not protected by the civil service law, it is kind of boring to see Sec. Duque pointing fingers to his subordinates and other people for his pattern of failures in running the DOH and getting away with it each time,” he rued.

This was not the first time that the senator criticized Duque’s leadership.

Lacson was among the 14 senators who earlier sought Duque’s “immediate” resignation for his “failure of leadership, negligence, (and) lack of foresight” in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the appeal from the senators, President Rodrigo Duterte said Duque would “stay put.”

