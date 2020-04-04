Lacson to Isko Moreno: ‘Mali ang paratang niyo na wala kaming ginagawa’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday gave a response to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s recent address, correcting him that senators had worked tirelessly just so it could pass Republic Act 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

Yorme, kaya po namamahagi ngayon ang gobyerno ng tulong pinansyal kasama na ang lungsod ng Maynila ay dahil nagpagod at nagpuyat ang mga senador kahit may banta ng COVID-19 para ipasa ang Bayanihan Act. Iyan kasi ang mandato namin. Mali ang paratang ninyo na wala kaming ginagawa. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) April 4, 2020

“Yorme, kaya po namamahagi ngayon ang gobyerno ng tulong pinansyal kasama na ang lungsod ng Maynila ay dahil nagpagod at nagpuyat ang mga senador kahit may banta ng COVID-19 para ipasa ang Bayanihan Act,” Lacson answered Moreno on Twitter.

(Mayor, the reason why the government is giving financial assistance to the people, including those in Manila, is because we senators worked hard and stayed up late just to pass the Bayanihan Act despite the COVID-19 threat.)

Lacson was referring to the special session of Congress last March 25, where senators took until the early hours until March 26 to pass the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which would give President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to deal the COVID-19 crisis.

The country’s COVID-19 cases jumped to the 3,000-mark, with 136 deaths and 52 recoveries, as of Saturday.

The senator’s statement comes after Moreno, in a public address on Thursday, urged the leaders of the national government to have a political ceasefire to beat the virus together.

“Ako’y nananawagan sa mga liderato sa national government, oposisyon at administrasyon lalo na sa mga ‘di nagkaka-unawaan. Pwede ba? Ninety days lang pahinga muna tayo ng pulitika? Pwede ba pakisuyo yung pagkaka-inis natin sa isa’t isa bilang pulitiko, pwede bang 90 days lang?” Moreno said.

(I am urging those leaders in government, either opposition of administration. Is it okay that for 90 days, let’s just rest from politics? Is it okay to stop the fight against each other, just for 90 days?)

At one point, Moreno addressed the 24 members of the upper chamber of Congress: “Mga senador, 24 lang kayo, mga sekretaryo, mga pulitikong katulad ko, ngayon natin ipakita, ipakita ninyo ang pagmamahal ninyo sa Pilipino. Kaming mga tiga-Maynila, Pilipino rin. Ngayon niyo ipakita, maraming nagdadarahop.”

(To the senators, you’re only 24, the secretariats, you’re all politicians just like me. Now’s the time to show your love for the Filipino people. We Manileños are Filipinos too. Now’s the time, many are suffering.)

“Maswerte kayo, mga pinagpala kayo, maswerte tayo [na] nakaluwag tayo sa buhay. Paano na ‘yung mga naghihikahos bago pa mangyari itong krisis na ito? At lalong naghihikahos sa ngayong krisis na ito?”

(You’re all lucky because we live a comfortable life. How about those who have been suffering before this crisis? How about those who are suffering further because of this ongoing crisis?)

“Asan kayo ngayon? Nasaan? Hinahanap namin kayo, kasama na ako (Where are you? We are looking for you, even me),” Moreno later added.

Lacson further answered Moreno, saying that it was the mandate of the Senate to pass laws.

“Iyan kasi ang mandato namin. Mali ang paratang ninyo na wala kaming ginagawa,” Lacson answered.

(That is our mandate. You’re wrong to say that we are not doing anything.)

