Lacson to PH voters: Make sure those elected will take campaign promises seriously

SEN. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said it is time for the Filipino electorate to become more discerning of those seeking national positions to ensure that those who would get elected will fulfil their campaign promises seriously.

The senator on Tuesday appealed to the public to scrutinize those running for elections — not only for President — but also for other posts, including lawmakers.

He stressed this after President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday night that he was only joking when he said during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would ride a jet ski to the Spratlys to assert Philippine territorial claim in the area. Lacson deplored the President’s “confusing statements – including Mr. Duterte’s claim that only stupid people” would believe his jet ski promise.

“What President Rodrigo Duterte may consider a ‘joke’ could be no laughing matter for Filipinos especially when it involves key issues like our territory in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” Lacson said.

“It’s very hard to read his mind. We don’t know anymore. We have a very big problem in our hand,” said the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense in a television interview.

Lacson added, “He may be sending mixed signals such that we don’t know if he’s serious or joking. His spokesperson would say he is joking, but there are times he seems serious in his statements.”

“When he addresses the nation, we don’t know when he is joking or serious. Is it up to us to understand which is which? It’s really hard for Filipinos,” he pointed out.

In the meantime, Lacson lamented that while Filipinos — including the armed forces — are confused by the President’s statements, China “continues to make incursions into our territory” in the WPS.

“In the meantime, our fishermen are harassed in our own exclusive economic zone. We cannot fish and we’re losing billions and that affects our economy,” the senator said.

He said China “has become of late very aggressive to the point they rammed a commercial fishing vessel owned by Filipinos though of course they compensated.”

“We buy galunggong from China but the fish came from our waters. Isn’t it an irony we own the fish we are buying?” he deplored.

He reiterated that it is time the Philippines strengthen its ties with its “natural allies” such as the United States, Japan, Australia and European countries.

In the case of some European countries, Lacson said they want to ensure there is a balance of power in the WPS, as they fear that if China takes control of the maritime lanes, it would charge fees from passing vessels, including their own.

“Each country works in its own interest. We should take advantage of that, that they have their own national interest to pursue in the WPS,” Lacson said.