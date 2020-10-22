Lacson to Sotto: Can’t presume regularity on P20B House changes in 2021 budget

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to the view of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senator Panfilo Lacson said there cannot be a presumption of regularity in the P20-billion worth of institutional amendments approved by a “small committee” of the House of Representatives in the proposed 2021 national budget.

Lacson insisted that making amendments after a bill has already been approved on third and final reading is in violation of the Constitution.

“That is unconstitutional. So to say that there’s presumption of regularity I think is misplaced because if that is the output of the small committee and they will include these amendments in the USB drive that they will transmit to us on October 28,” the senator said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel Thursday.

“We cannot presume regularity, with all due respect to my Senate president,” he added.

Earlier, Sotto said he would presume regularity in the institutional amendments made by the House’s “small committee” in the budget bill.

“If it is based on an unconstitutional act, then we cannot presume regularity,” Lacson went on.

The Senate is set to start plenary deliberations on the House-approved budget bill in November.

