Lacson wants DOH to come out with COVID-19 testing results faster

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) should be able to release COVID-19 test results in one to two days by now as cases of the infectious disease continued to rise nationwide, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Saturday.

“That should be improved. We have a lot of PCR test machines everywhere and they should give at least one to two days for the results to come out so that positive individuals won’t infect others while they have not been notified that they are diagnosed with COVID-19,” Lacson said in Filipino in an interview at online radio Abante Radyo Tabloidista.

Currently, fresh cases from DOH come out with a validation after three days. Late cases, meanwhile, are validated four days later.

To date, the Philippines has logged 54,222 COVID-19 cases, infections with 14,037 recoveries and 1,372 deaths.

