“Lady Bosses: 10 celebrity entrepreneurs to inspire you this National Women’s Month”

March is National Women’s Month, the perfect time to honor, highlight, and applaud the most influential female trailblazers today and of all time, including our favorite local stars who also happen to be powerful lady bosses. From multi-hyphenate Kathryn Bernardo to groundbreaker Nadine Lustre, below is a list of ten female celebrity entrepreneurs and business owners to watch out for this year.

1. Nadine Lustre

Aside from being a multi-awarded actress and singer, Nadine Lustre is also a thriving entrepreneur. The 26-year-old has her own make-up collection, Lustrous, in collaboration with Australian cosmetics giant, BYS; a perfume line, Luster, that sold for P3,000 per bottle; a franchise of local nail spa Nails.Glow, which she acquired after being its ambassador; and, more recently, a swimwear line in collaboration with H&M, Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine, making her the first-ever Filipina ambassadress of the Swedish fashion brand.

2. Kathryn Bernardo

Like Nadine, Kathryn Bernardo has many successful business ventures to her name. The Tanging Mahal star owns a nail salon business, KathNails by KCMB, which has expanded to a total of five branches since it first opened in late 2017. As recent as October 2019, she and her longtime boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, opened their first business together: a barber shop named Barbero Blues. Speaking to members of the media in a January interview, the 23-year-old said that she’s eyeing to open a restaurant as her next business venture, as well. “Siguro someday, dream ko magka-restaurant,” she was quoted as saying. “Pero… I’m still learning. Ang dami kailangan pag-aralan sa food industry.”

3. Liza Soberano

As young as 22 years old, Liza Soberano is a proud owner a wellness spa, HOPE Hand and Foot Wellness, which has expanded to two branches since it first opened in December 2017. “HOPE focuses on wellness as a mindset, lifestyle, and a ritual,” said the actress in an interview with local magazine Preview. “Initially targeting the hands and feet because like I said they’re amongst the most abused parts of our body.”

4. Anne Curtis

With so many roles to play—actress, model, ambassador, entrepreneur, wife, daughter, and now a mother—one would wonder how Anne Curtis does it all. She’s behind the success of local makeup line BLK Cosmetics, community passion project Dream Machine, and family KTV and restobar Rockstar KTV, which she co-owns with her It’s Showtime co-host Karylle and the latter’s musician-husband Yael Yuzon.

5. Kris Aquino

In addition to being local showbiz’s Queen of All Media and a social media star, Kris Aquino is a successful business owner. The 49-year-old, single mother of two owns and manages several businesses in the country, including, among others, her own film and television production company Kris Aquino Productions (K Productions); numerous store franchises of popular fast food chains such as Jollibee, Chowking, and Mang Inasal; and Nacho Bimby, in partnership with Potato Corner, under her youngest son’s namesake, which has expanded to a total of 14 branches across the country since launching in September 2015.

6. Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo is a proud franchise owner of Dean & DeLuca, a popular New York café and bakery, which she launched just last November. The coffee shop, located in Quezon City, marks the actress’ first-ever project as officially an entrepreneur.

7. KC Concepcion

After taking a step back from the showbiz limelight in 2015, actress-singer-host KC Concepcion immersed herself in the world of jewelry making and soon (figuratively) gave birth to her own jewelry collection, Avec Moi by Kristina. The 26-piece collection features fine, carefully handmade pieces that feature designs inspired by her favorite flower, the rose, with diamond and precious stones in 14K and 18K yellow, rose, and white gold—all designed and created by KC herself.

8. Judy Ann Santos

In May last year, veteran star Judy Ann Santos ventured into food business when she and her husband, Ryan Agoncillo, opened their very first restaurant: Angrydobo. The adobo-themed resto was inspired by the reconciliation food shared by the married couple after having a fight while vacationing in Los Angeles, California about 14 years ago ( see the story here ). Within only six months, Angrydobo has expanded to two branches.

9. Toni and Alex Gonzaga

Celebrity sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga co-own Happy Cup, which offers a variety of beverage products in the form of frappes, milk teas, and pearl coolers at affordable prices Since it launched in June 2017, the business’ operations has expanded from only one to forty operational outlets nationwide, including Batangas and Laguna Areas in South Luzon, Baguio in North Luzon, and Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao.

10. Neri Naig

She doesn’t use the tagline “Wais na Misis” for nothing. In just a few years, Neri Naig went from being a novice entrepreneur to being a successful owner of multiple business ventures, including a bakery, ukay-ukay shops, sleep wear, bed sheets, a bed-and-breakfast, gourmet tuyo products, and, her biggest project yet, her very own rest house, which is expected to open this summer.