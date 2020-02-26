Lady Gaga Announces New Single ‘Stupid Love’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 26, 2020

Lady Gaga has finally announced her return to solo, non A Star Is Born music, with a post on social media saying her new single ‘Stupid Love’ is coming this weekend.

The song is believed to be taken from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, which will be her first since 2016’s Joanne.

Of course, Gaga has by no means been taking a break. Since Joanne, she performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show, held a residency in Las Vegas, earned a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nomination for her performance in A Star Is Born, and won an Oscar and a Grammy for the film’s lead soundtrack single ‘Shallow’ – performed with Bradley Cooper and co-written with Mark Ronson and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt.

‘Stupid Love’ will be Gaga’s first single since the release of the A Star Is Born soundtrack, which spawned ‘Shallow’ and ‘Always Remember Us This Way.’ It will be her first solo release since the 2017 one-off single ‘The Cure’.

