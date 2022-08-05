Lady Gaga Confirmed To Appear In Upcoming ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga is once again set to return to the silver screen, confirming her appearance in the upcoming Joker sequel. The news was confirmed by the musician and actress herself on social media, sharing a brief teaser clip, and announcing a release date of October 2024 for Joker: Folie à Deux.

News of Lady Gaga’s casting was first rumoured back in June, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that reports had claimed that director Todd Phillips had cast the pop star in the rose of Harley Quinn, the girlfriend of Joaquin Phoenix’s titular Joker character.

Lady Gaga has confirmed her appearance in Joker: Folie à Deux:

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Notably though, this same report also claimed that the sequel would be a musical. Though this is currently unconfirmed, the teaser clip shared by Lady Gaga was soundtracked by noted musical actor Fred Astaire’s ‘Cheek To Cheek’ and displayed a silhouette of the lead actors in what is ostensibly a dance.

Originally released in 2019, Joker went on to receive widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, going so far as to receive 11 Academy Award nominations, with Phoenix winning Best Actor, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir taking out Best Original Score.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been increasingly focusing on acting work in recent years, with her most recent film – House Of Gucci – seeing her star alongside Jared Leto, who himself had previously portrayed the Joker in the critically-derided Suicide Squad film. However, her work on the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born resulted in a nomination for Best Actress, and the award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’.

