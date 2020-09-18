“Lady Gaga reveals she will be releasing a short film for her ‘911’ song”

Lady Gaga announced that she will be releasing a short film for her “911” song off her new album Chromatica.

On Friday, September 18 (PH time), the pop star posted on her Facebook page, “‘911’ short film out tomorrow at 9am PT #Chromatica.”

In May this year, Lady Gaga released her much anticipated sixth album Chromatica.

Its previous singles include “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga recently took home numerous awards from this year’s Video Music Awards.

She received the Song of the Year, Best Cinematography, and Best Collaboration trophies for “Rain on Me.”

Lady Gaga was also proclaimed as the Artist of the Year. She also received the MTV Tricon Award.