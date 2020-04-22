Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Tracklist Has Leaked, And There Are Some Big Collabs

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 23, 2020

Lady Gaga‘s sixth studio album Chromatica was originally scheduled for an April 10 release, but has since been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like someone at Target didn’t get that memo and uploaded the cover and tracklist to the retailer’s store, and some particularly eagle-eyed fans managed to catch it before it could be wiped from the internet.

The official Target website appears to showcase the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s #Chromatica album. Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John all appear on the alleged list. pic.twitter.com/jAxg4ayzBY — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 22, 2020

Gaga dealt with the leak in just about the most head-on way possible, sharing the tracklist to her Instagram account herself earlier this morning.

Most exciting about the 16-song tracklist is the collaborations it reveals. Gaga teamed up with the likes of Elton John, Arianda Grande and K-pop icons BLACKPINK for separate tracks on Chromatica.

In addition to ‘Stupid Love’, the album’s lead single which was released back in February, other song titles on the album include ‘Rain on Me’, ‘Free Woman’, ‘Plastic Doll’, ‘Sour Candy’, ‘1000 Doves’ and ‘Babylon’.

While no new release date for Chromatica has been officially confirmed, it’s still expected to drop sometime later this year. It’ll be the pop star’s first album in four years, following up 2016’s country-tinged Joanne.