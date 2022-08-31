Lady Jump Off Tricycle After Driver Goes to Wrong Place in Bacolod

Lady Jump Off Tricycle to Escape Suspicious Driver in Bacolod City

BACOLOD CITY – A lady decided to jump off the tricycle she was riding after the suspicious driver brought her to an unknown place.

In a report of Radyo Bandera Bacolod City, a woman leaped from the tricycle she was riding out of fear after the driver took her to the wrong route on E. Solas Street, Greenplain 2 Subdivision, Barangay Singcang Airport, Bacolod City. The incident happened around 9:30 in the evening of Monday, August 29.

The victim was identified as Mary Rose Oquindo, a 26-year-old resident of Purok San Roque, Barangay Tangub in the said city. According to Bacolod City Police Station 8, Oquindo was about to return home from work and was riding a tricycle with temporary plate number 0601-0943785 driven by an unidentified suspect.

When the tricycle reached the Alijis-Murcia road going to Barangay Singcang-Airport, Oquindo discovered that the driver’s route was wrong. Oquindo stopped the tricycle so that it could get off, based on the report.

However, the driver ignored her and continued to drive. When the tricycle was about to turn to E. Solas street, Oquindo jumped out of the tricycle and ran across the road.

The victim as a result sustained injuries to several body parts. Oquindo was shaken and filled with fear after the incident. Police are still looking into the case in order to apprehend the perpetrator.

After numerous kidnapping incidents and missing persons, people are now careful when walking or using public transportation. Women traveling alone to their homes are most of the victims.

