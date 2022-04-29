Ladyhawke Confirms New Dates For 2022 ‘Time Flies’ Australian Tour

Ladyhawke was due to return to Australia last October. The New Zealand indie pop artist’s first Australian tour since 2016 was pushed back to February-March 2022 before being cancelled a second time.

Ladyhawke has now locked in new dates for headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this November. The upcoming tour follows her fourth studio album, Time Flies, which came out in November 2021. It’s a slimmed down tour itinerary, with just one show apiece in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. By contrast, the cancelled Feb-March tour included two Sydney and three Melbourne shows.

Five years separated Time Flies from Ladyhawke’s previous LP, Wild Things. The new album was preceded by the singles ‘Guilty Love’, featuring Georgia Nott of Broods, ‘Mixed Emotions’ and ‘Think About You’. Ladyhawke’s Pip Brown worked on ‘Mixed Emotions’ with Nick Littlemore (Pnau, Empire of the Sun) and Jono Sloan (Empire of the Sun). Producers Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen) and Josh Fountain (Benee) handled the majority of production on Time Flies.

Ladyhawke’s self-titled debut album came out in 2008 and featured the singles ‘Paris Is Burning’ and ‘My Delirium’. Brown followed up with Anxiety in 2012. Find the new tour dates below.

Ladyhawke Time Flies Tour Australia 2022

Tuesday, 8th November – The Triffid, Brisbane (18+)

Wednesday, 9th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney (18+)

Sunday, 13th November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne (18+)

