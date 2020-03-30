Laguna doctor did not succumb to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to earlier reports, Dr. Raquel Seva did not succumb to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Her test results came out negative for the virus as relayed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the Evangelista Medical Specialty Hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

“This is to inform the public that the official result of the RITM with the COVID-19 swab test of our late Dr. Raquel Seva is negative,” it said.

“With this we would like to correct the false statements news last March 26, 2020, released by at least one social media outlet which cited as its source one Dr. Dennis de Guzman, allegedly a former Philippine Medical Association Officer,” the hospital ‘s statement added.

De Guzman reportedly earlier bared that at least 10 doctors have succumbed to COVID-19, including Seva.

At present, 12 doctors have allegedly died due to COVID-19, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI).

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines soared to 1,418 as of Sunday, with 71 fatalities and 42 recoveries.

