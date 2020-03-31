Laguna health worker catches virus, Calabarzon death toll now 20, 182 infected

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Twenty people had died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Calabarzon region, while the number of cases rose to 182, records from the Department of Health showed, Tuesday.

Among the newly recorded cases was that of a 22-year-old female hospital worker from Barangay Sto. Domingo, Bay, Laguna.

Bay mayor Jose Padrid, in an online advisory, said the woman works in a hospital in Calamba City, Laguna and has recently traveled to the neighboring Cavite province, where the number of cases has been on the rise.

This brings the total number of cases in Laguna to 44, of whom three had died due to the disease, as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Aside from Bay, cases were traced to the cities of San Pedro, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, Calamba, Cabuyao, and San Pablo and the towns of Alaminos, Los Baños, Lumban, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, and Pila.

In Cavite, the number of cases went up to 51 and deaths to six. Cities with the highest number of infections were traced to Bacoor, Imus, Dasmariñas, and the town of Naic.

The towns and cities of Alfonso, Cavite City, Gen. Trias City, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez, Noveleta, Rosario, Silang, Tanza, and Ternate also had confirmed cases of the virus.

In Rizal, ten residents had died while 56 had been infected. They were from the city of Antipolo and the towns of Binangonan, Cainta, Jalajala, Morong, Rodriguez, San Mateo, and Taytay.

In Batangas, 22 cases and one death were recorded in Batangas City, Lemery, Lian, Lipa City, Mabini, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Sto. Tomas City, and Tanauan City.

Quezon province had so far nine cases, five of which are from Lucena City.

