Laguna State Polytechnic University launches e-learning buses

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to bring connectivity to students for online classes, a state university in Laguna has launched flexible e-learning buses, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHED said the Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) converted its regular buses to “e-learning laboratories” in preparation for the opening of classes today, Monday, October 5.

“Many SUCs gave students tablets and gadgets so they can join online sessions. What is unique in LSPU is that they decided to bring connectivity to the needy students,” CHED chairman Prospero De Vera said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

Each bus can accommodate 15 students and is equipped with computers and internet connection.

CHED said the buses will be rotated in municipalities where there are LSPU students without gadgets and internet connection due to financial limitations.

LSPU President Mario Briones said the university has coordinated with local government units for parking arrangement of the buses.

The electrical connection needed to run the equipment and air conditioning will be shouldered by the LGU,” Briones said.

“CHED has been instructing SUCs to open only when they are ready and to exhaust all options to assist hard to reach students for the 1st semester of school year 2020-2021. I am happy to see that LSPU is doing this,” De Vera said.

LSPU has campuses in Sta Cruz, San Pablo, Siniloan and Los Banos.