Laguna’s Anilag Festival called off amid COVID-19 jitters

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Anilag or Ani ng Laguna Festival has been canceled until further notice in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post late Thursday, Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez said the cancelation of the annual festival was in accordance with the recommendation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to cancel public events or mass gatherings amid the virus outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pinapabatid po natin sa lahat na KANSELADO na ang pagdaraos ng Anilag Festival sa darating na Marso 2020 hanggang sa susunod na abiso o until further notice,” Hernandez said.

(We are informing the public that the celebration of the Anilag Festival this coming March 2020 will be canceled until further notice).

FEATURED STORIES

“Ginawa natin ito alinsunod sa direktiba ng Department of the Interior and Local Government o DILG na pinag-utos ang pagkansela ng mga pampublikong pagtatanghal bilang pag-iingat sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19,” he added.

(The cancelation is pursuant to the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG to cancel public events as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19).

The governor also advised the public to avoid going to crowded places and to observe proper hygiene.

“Upang higit na mabawasan ang panganib ng pagkalat nito, pinapayuhan ang publiko na iwasan ang mga mataong lugar at magpatuloy na magsagawa ng mga hakbang sa pangangalaga sa sarili,” he said.

(To prevent the spread of the virus, we advise the public to avoid going to crowded areas and to observe proper hygiene).

“Umiwas sa hindi beripikadong impormasyon at i-follow ang official social media channels ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno,” he added.

(Avoid unverified information and follow official social media channels of government agencies).

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus outbreak has also earlier forced the cancelation or rescheduling of other annual festivals, events and concerts.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ