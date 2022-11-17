Laiye Partners with PASIA to Accelerate Work Execution System Adoption in the Philippines

SINGAPORE and MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Laiye , the pioneer of the Work Execution System, today announced a reseller agreement with PASIA through its global solutions & services commercial entity – Pasia Shared Services Corporation. The partnership sees PASIA become the Technology Reseller of Laiye in the Philippines, helping organizations kick-start their digital transformation with Laiye’s Work Execution system with a unique, holistic ecosystem approach.

Laiye fuels business growth while tackling post-pandemic disruptions in the workplace with its Work Execution System (WES) . This revolutionary holistic framework brings human and digital systems into a collaborative alliance, leveraging technology’s efficiency and accuracy while unleashing employees from mundane tasks to be more creative and motivated.

“PASIA is excited to partner with Laiye and help businesses in the Philippines unlock the power of business automation. Deploying Laiye’s end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions can significantly impact efficiency, productivity and growth. It frees up staff from mundane tasks to allow them to focus on more valuable, high-impact work,” said Charlie Villasenor, Chairman & CEO, PASIA.

“The rapidly developing Philippines’ economy has tremendous opportunities for growth. This partnership between Laiye and PASIA will help businesses ramp up their digital transformation and gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market. PASIA’s specialist market knowledge, unrivaled relationships and sector expertise, together with its deep understanding of AI-powered Intelligent Automation, will be invaluable going forward,” said Gary Saw, General Manager, APAC, Laiye.