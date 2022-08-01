Laiye recognized in Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(R) for RPA for second consecutive year

SINGAPORE and BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Laiye, the global leader in Intelligent Automation, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant® for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for the second consecutive year.

“Gartner’s distinction solidifies our position as the intelligent choice for those customers looking for the kind of automation that can help their business get real results and achieve transformational goals,” said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye. “We are thrilled to see our vision and ability recognized, and look forward to delivering the results our customers need to navigate digital transformation.”

Laiye has met multiple key milestones in the past year, from announcing its expansion in EMEA, to a suite of new hires with top-tier experience , and completing its $160M Series C funding round led by HOPU Magnolia and VMS. It also published its Rise of Intelligent Automation handbook , providing much-needed guidance to businesses looking to get the most out of automation. In the space of six months, Laiye received endorsements in the form of partnerships with IAC and Microsoft , and opened a new R&D hub in Paris. In addition, Laiye has grown and improved its offering with the acquisition of Mindsay , the European Conversational AI company. Finally, in 2022 Laiye became the first RPA/IA provider to guarantee business results , with its Business Guarantee program which commits to refunding 100% of the license price if pre-agreed business outcomes are not met.

To learn more about the RPA market and why we believe Laiye’s recognition as a Niche Player represents an evolution, please download your complimentary copy of the Gartner report: https://marketing.laiye.com/Gartner-2022MQ-RPA

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner ® and Magic Quadrant® are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.