“Lala Vinzon graduates from senior high school”

Isabela “Lala” Vinzon has graduated from senior high school.

On Tuesday, November 10, the young singer posted on her Instagram account photos from her graduation ceremony, which was attended by her father, veteran action star Roi Vinzon.

Lala, 19, finished senior high school at the Sucat branch of private university Infotech Institute of Arts and Sciences, Inc.

Lala started her music career after joining “ The Voice Teens ” in 2017.

While she did not win the competition, she has become one of the successful alumni of the talent show.

Recently, Lala, a recording artist of Island Records Philippines, released a new song, “Pansamantala,” about accepting one’s imperfections.

It is co-written by Lala herself and produced by Gab Tagadtad.

“We keep expecting things from the people we love and we tend to get hurt because of that. And then we realize that we are not enough for them and it’s no one’s fault. None of us are easy to be with. We are not perfect,” explained Lala.

She also said the lyrics could be about “fame, reputation, and happiness.”

“Everything can be temporary,” she said. “Eventually, your environment and surroundings will change and you should be able to adapt and accept. As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“Pansamantala” is her newest release following “Rebellious Heart” in July.