Lalamove accompanies the driver partners on their delivery journey with hundreds of coffee and gifts on Children’s Day

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lalamove organized a gift-giving and beverage-giving activity at a coffee shop on 19/5 street, Tan Phu district, Ho Chi Minh City as a thank you to driver partners.

Understanding the efforts of couriers, Lalamove honors and encourages the most productive driver partners of May’s program “Welcome summer, full of orders” to the station to rest and receive gifts. Each gift box contains a neck fan, vouchers from sponsors Vietmap and KidsUP…

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Lalamove also sends gifts such as sand art kits, toy cars, scholarships… to driver partner’s children. This action aims to give full attention to the family of driver partners and to encourage them on their upcoming journey.



The most productive driver partner receives a special gift from Lalamove

The rest station also welcomes new drivers to register and join the Lalamove driver partners team, which helps them to receive more orders and improve income.

Just joined Lalamove 3 months ago, considering driving is just a side job, driver Nguyen Huu Tan Phat (Binh Tan) was surprised when he was named the top 30 driver partners with the highest orders in May. Phat’s simple motivation is: “Just deliver as many orders as I could”. Becoming a Lalamove driver partner helps him optimize his time to use the car effectively, take advantage of delivering more orders every day, increase his income to cover living expenses and take care of his family.