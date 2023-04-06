Lalamove Vietnam accompanies the Lotus Foundation to bring “Happy & Smile Rice Restaurant” to thousands of disadvantaged people and driver partners.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lalamove Vietnam officially announced the cooperation with the Lotus Foundation in the project “Happy & Smile Restaurant“, with the spirit of DeliverCare – empowering the community to bring positive changes. Accordingly, Lalamove will continuously support the transportation of materials and food to shelters. Bong Sen Foundation can also proactively order free delivery vans through Lalamove platform in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, with all types of transportation such as pickup trucks, trucks, vans up to 2, 5 tons.

Lalamove understands the hardships of the transportation profession and wishes to add health and smiles to its driver partners to be ready for long journeys during the day. From 10am Monday to Saturday, or on certain days of the week, all drivers can come and enjoy a decent full lunch for only 2,000 VND at 6 Happy & Smile Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

This is also an opportunity for drivers who are not partners of Lalamove. By participating in Lalamove’s driver partner community, drivers can not only improve their income, but also contribute to this project. This cooperation will form a humane circle that brings good values to the Lotus Foundation, Driver Partners and the Community, working together to build a better society.

The representative of Lalamove Vietnam shared: “It is such an honor to be able to extend the 11-year journey of implementing the social meal project with the Foundation, together bringing thousands of delicious and warm meals to many people “

Address of the restaurant: