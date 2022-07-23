LALE Results 2022 – Landscape Architect Board Exam Result July 2022 LIST OF PASSERS

This is the LALE Results July 2022 List Of Passers

LALE RESULTS JULY 2022 — This is the Landscape Architect Board Exam Result list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Landscape Architect Licensure Examination (LALE) on July 20-21, 2022 at testing centers in NCR and Cebu.

PRC Board of Landscape Architecture Chairman Paulo G. Alcazaren and member Cecilia H. Tence administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Planting Design and Interior Plantscaping (15%)

Professional Practice and Ethics (10%)

Ecology and Nature Conservation (10%)

Landscape Architectural Design and Planning (40%)

History and Theory of Landscape Architecture (10%)

Landscape Technology and Materials (15%)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Landscape Architect board exam result within 3-4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring landscape architects can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.