Lamb Of God Are Teasing Their New Album

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 3, 2020

Lamb Of God are teasing their first album since 2015.

The heavy metal legends have posted a 30-second teaser on their socials — it doesn’t have any sound but very clearly shows the band in the studio recording, before their logo and the number “2020” flashes on the screen.

The follow-up to VII: Sturm und Drang will mark the band’s first LP without founding drummer Chris Adler who left the band in July of 2019 (they did release the cover album Legion: XX under their original name, Burn The Priest, in 2018) and has since been replaced by drummer Art Cruz (Prong, Winds of Plague).

“I’ve been looking up to the band… since day one, so they inspired me from the get-go,” Cruz previously told American Musical Supply about his drumming style.

“So I didn’t have to change too much. I think I had to focus a little bit more. ‘Cause I’m usually just kind of whaling. But I would say it’s a little bit more focused and intense. Especially when there’s, like, fifty thousand people staring at you, in relation to two thousand or five hundred.”

Watch the snippet below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>