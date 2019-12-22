Lambanog downs 128 in Laguna
STA. ROSA CITY-At least 128 people were taken to different hospitals in Laguna after showing signs of food poisoning on Sunday afternoon after ingesting lambanog, an alcoholic drink made from coconuts.
Aldwin Cejo of the Laguna Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said they started getting reports of residents of Rizal town in Laguna being brought in to hospitals past 4 p.m.
Cejo said the victims complained of stomach ache and began vomiting after drinking lambanog.
Although all from the same town, Cejo said the victims came from different locations where “most likely holding paskuhan (holiday gatherings).”
FEATURED STORIES
As of 7 p.m., some of the victims were brought to a regional health unit in Rizal, while others to a district hospital in the adjacent city of San Pablo. Others were taken to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.