‘Lambanog’ kills 2 more in Quezon
LUCENA CITY – Two more men were added to the list of fatalities of “lambanog” (coconut wine) from Candelaria town in Quezon province, police said.
Senior Master Sgt. Arthur Archivald Real, Candelaria police investigator, said that Christian Aguilar, 25, one of the victims earlier reported to be comatose after drinking lambanog had died in the hospital Monday afternoon (Dec. 23).
Real also reported that Marvin Macatangay, 28, resident of Barangay (village) Sta. Catalina Sur, also died from suspected lambanog poisoning on Dec. 20.
Real, citing information from Macatangay’s relatives, said the victim and a companion had lambanog on the night of Dec. 18.
The following morning, the victim also suffered severe abdominal pain and was brought to a “faith healer”.
But later in the day, Macatangay fell unconscious and was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Real said the lambanog that Macatangay drank was believed from the same store where the other victims bought their coconut wine.
A drinking buddy of Macatangay, however, was not taken ill, said Real.
Lt. Col. Jezreel Calderon, Candelaria police chief, said police have been continuing the investigation in search of more victims of alleged lambanog poisoning in the village.
“We’ve already closed the village store where the victims allegedly bought the liquor,” Calderon said.
The public information office of Quezon provincial government issued a public warning on the danger of drinking lambanog that was not certified by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) after news reports on suspected liquor poisoning came out.
“Though the incident may be considered isolated, extreme caution is advised,” said the provincial information office on its Facebook page.
The Quezon PIO also advised the public to buy lambanog only from legitimate sources.
It warned that business establishments selling unlicensed lambanog would be shuttered by local governments.
On Saturday (Dec. 20), police reported that Ernesto Aguilar, 54, a resident of Barangay Sta. Catalina Sur, also died after drinking lambanog that was bought from a village store.
Ernesto’s companions in the drinking session included Christian, Fernando Aguilar, 53 and four others, all residents of the same village.
The next day Aguilar reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to Peter Paul Hospital but died later.
Fernando and Christian were left comatose, while the four others had been discharged from the hospital. Fernando is still confined at the hospital intensive care unit.
Edited by TSB
