Lamentillo addresses digital gender gap in ADB’s IWC Keynote Speaker Series

MANILA, Philippines — Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) tackled the digital gender gap as she kicked off the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) International Women Committee’s (IWC) Keynote Speaker Series for this year.

Lamentillo, who serves as DICT’s Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Foreign Relations, highlighted that 32 countries, including the Philippines, have missed out on USD 1 trillion in GDP due to the exclusion of women from the digital world.

She explained that the digital gender divide has become evident with the inevitable shift towards digital transformation. For example, a study conducted by the International Finance Corp. (IFC) revealed that women entrepreneurs can compete more effectively if they possess the necessary digital selling skills and have access to credit.

However, in the Philippines, 61% of women do not own a bank account and remain outside the formal economy.

Furthermore, according to the Women in ICT Development Index (WIDI) by the DICT, although 86% of Filipino women have internet access either at home or elsewhere, only 26% use it to search for educational and government services, while less than 20% use it to explore employment and business opportunities.

Additionally, while 55% of women make online purchases, only 6% engage in online selling.

In light of these challenges, Lamentillo emphasized the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind in the transition to the new normal by equipping Filipinos with the necessary tools and skills to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“With 65% of the country still disconnected from the internet, this motivates us to go further and connect every barangay in the country to the cyberspace. Access to the internet means access to opportunities. We want to make sure that no Filipino, regardless of age and gender, is left behind in the transition to the digital age,” said Lamentillo.

The IWC is an informal committee within the ADB that facilitates internal dialogue within the ADB community and supports the organization’s International Women Staff. One of its initiatives is the Keynote Speaker Series, where distinguished women are invited to discuss various themes.

Lamentillo was invited as the first speaker for this year’s series to discuss her efforts in promoting women’s empowerment in the digital economy.

