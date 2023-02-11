Lamentillo, Llamanzares among Rising Tigers’ People to Watch in 2023

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo is among Rising Tigers Magazine’s People to Watch 2023.

The award recognizes emerging leaders who have been contributing to positive change in the Philippines and Asia.

“I am happy and very honored to be recognized by Rising Tigers Magazine. This award reminds me to be grateful for the opportunity to serve our country,” said Lamentillo.

“In accepting this recognition, my commitment is to continue working hard to help our country achieve its full potential and improve the lives of Filipinos. Previously, we worked with 6.5 million Filipino workers to build roads, bridges, classrooms, flood mitigation projects, airports, and seaports to improve mobility, access to basic services, and to connect our communities. Now, our goal is to ensure universal connectivity—this includes bridging the digital divide, closing the digital gender gap, and ensuring digital inclusion so that Filipinos can fully harness the benefits of digital technology,” she added.

Lamentillo is DICT’s spokesperson and undersecretary for public affairs and foreign relations and is also in charge of the department’s strategic communications and media, international relations, and legislative affairs. She is also the Department’s spokesperson and focal person for presidential and cabinet directives.

Prior to this, she was the chairperson of the Build, Build, Build Committee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the concurrent chairperson of the Infrastructure Cluster Communications Committee.

Aside from Lamentillo, Rising Tigers Magazine also recognized Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, Congresswoman Margarita Nograles, Brian Poe Llamanzares, Walther Buenavista, Michelle Dee, Arch. Miko Delos Reyes, Atty. Arnel Mateo, Rafael Oria Jr., King Tomoro, Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, and Dionisio Tan Jr.

