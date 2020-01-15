“Lana Condor to join ‘To All The Boys’ co-star Noah Centineo in Manila fan meeting”

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will hold a fan meeting on February 15.

Lana Condor is set to join her To All The Boys I Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo for a fan meeting in Manila this coming February.

Netflix Philippines on Wednesday, January 15, announced that they are bringing the lead stars to Manila to promote the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before titled P.S. I Still Love You.

The event, dubbed #TATBPhilippines, is happening on February 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. onwards at the Glorietta Activity Center 2.

According to Netflix, the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last Tuesday, January 14, local clothing brand Bench announced that they would hold a separate event for Noah Centineo on February 16.