Lana Del Rey Leads A Cappella ‘Video Games’ Singalong After Glastonbury Performance Cut Short Due to Curfew

Lana Del Rey‘s headline performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night (24th June) was cut short due to the singer starting her set half an hour late. Del Rey was 14 songs into her set on the festival’s Other Stage, performing Lust for Life cut ‘White Mustang’, when her microphone was cut off.

Del Rey mouthed the words “I’m sorry” to the audience, who booed and chanted “Let her sing!” She then led the audience in an a cappella rendition of her hit ‘Video Games’, without musical accompaniment. Watch footage from that moment below.

Del Rey Leads ‘Video Games’ Singalong

After her mic was cut due to going over time, Lana Del Rey coordinates singing ‘Video Games’ with the crowd at Glastonbury! pic.twitter.com/tGCXT6OhkY — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) June 24, 2023

Del Rey’s career-spanning set drew widely from across her catalogue, from 2012’s Born to Die up to her latest album, this year’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. She also played songs from Ultraviolence, Lust for Life, Norman Fucking Rockwell! and Blue Banisters. Five songs were cut from her printed setlist due to time constraints.

During her set, Del Rey cited her hair preparation for causing the delay. “I’m so fucking late they may cut my set,” she told the audience. “I’m sorry, my hair takes so long. If they cut the power, let’s keep going.” Elsewhere during Del Rey’s set, she smoked a vape in between songs. This was in defiance of Glastonbury’s ban on the devices.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 ran from Wednesday, 21st to Sunday, 25th June at the festival’s regular home, Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England. The festival was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. The likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lewis Capaldi and Blondie also performed, along with a secret set by Foo Fighters.

