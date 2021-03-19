Lana Del Rey Releases New Album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

After a few false starts and even more scandals, Lana Del Rey has finally released her highly anticipated new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

The follow-up to her 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell, which was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of recent memory, was first announced halfway through last year, as Del Rey was defending herself after she was accused of tone-deafness.

In the midst of that, she released her debut poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. She also showed herself wearing a mesh face mask that seemed useless, but which she later defended.

Oh, and she said that Chemtrails Over The Country Club was dropping in early September.

And then January.

And, finally, today.

Prior to the album’s release, LDR dropped two singles – ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ and the title track, which Hayley Mary delivered a ripping cover of for triple j’s Like A Version.

Listen to the full album below:

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>