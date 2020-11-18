Lana Del Rey Responds To That Mask Controversy

Lana Del Rey landed herself amidst controversy last month after she wore a mesh mask to a book signing. Of course, the internet was pissed on account of a mesh mask being somewhat redundant.

Lana has finally responded to the issue. A US publication, The Michigan Daily tweeted a story with the caption, “How [Lana Del Rey] wearing a mesh mask in public may have gotten her “canceled.”

She replied to the Tweet saying, “Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”

The article also touched on other rumours swirling LDR.

“Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret “Trump supporter,” going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics,” wrote the publication.

She responded via Twitter again, saying, “Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned.”

Del Rey then tweeted a simple screenshot of her replies. A Twitter user replied, “No hate but took you long enough.”

“Bro I’m working on 2 albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation,” replied Del Rey.

“If I responded to everything I would be [shrugs].”