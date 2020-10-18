Lana Del Rey Shares New Single ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single with us. ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ is a gentle piano ballad that, in extremely LDR fashion is absolutely beautiful.

‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ is taken from Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. It was initially intended for release last month but has been pushed back for a 2021 release.

The single comes with a video too. Sharing the clip, LDR said, “I made a little video for Let me love you like a woman. It’s absolutely one of my favorite songs off of the new record- Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

Del Rey has also been sharing tracks from her spoken word audiobook, including ‘LA Who Am I To Love You’.

Lana Del Rey has had an interesting 2020. She was called out for a post where fans felt she was targeting Black women, which she later doubled down on.

She then landed herself in controversy again just recently, this time for wearing a mesh face mask…

Last we heard, Del Rey had said the forthcoming album would arrive either Thursday, 10th December this year or Thursday, 7th January next year.

Either way, you can catch the new Lana Del Rey song ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ below.

