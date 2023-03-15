Lana Del Rey Shares New Single ‘The Grants’

Lana Del Rey has shared another taste of her forthcoming ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in the form of new single ‘The Grants’.

The track was co-written by Del Rey and her former flame, American director Mike Hermosa, and features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard and Shikena Jones from the 2013 music documentary, 20 Feet From Stardom.

Lana Del Rey – ‘The Grants’

The third single released from the alt-pop songstress’s forthcoming LP follows the previously-released title track ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ and most recent single, ‘A&W’.

Lana announced Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd back in December alongside its lead single and title track. The album is set to arrive on Friday, 24th March via Interscope.

When it arrives, Did You Know… will follow up Del Rey’s two 2021 albums, Chemtrails over the Country Club and Blue Banisters. Production on the forthcoming album was handled by Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Mike Hermoa, Zach Dawes and Benji, while featured artists include Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis and more.

You can stream her new single ‘The Grants’ above.

