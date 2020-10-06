Lana Del Rey Wears Mesh Face Mask, Thus Defeating Purpose Of Face Masks

Lana Del Rey has had an…interesting year, with some likening her to a Karen-in-training. She appears not to be doing much to quell that criticism, as she’s now been spotted wearing a mesh (see: useless) face mask.

Del Rey was attending a book signing for her first venture into published poetry, Violets Bent Backward Over the Grass, where she greeted and took photos with fans wearing a translucent mask.

In case you were wondering, mesh masks provide far less safety against viruses because…well, because they are mesh.

This criticism comes a few months after she was condemned online for making a statement about the way she perceives she is slammed in the industry and comparing herself to exclusively women of colour.

In other LDR news, she was set to release her sixth studio album Chemtrails Over The Country Club last month, but…it never arrived.

However, she has given an update on the album’s release, saying it’ll be delayed until December 1oth or January 7th, partly due to the vinyl pressing process.