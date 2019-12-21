Lana Del Rey’s 14-Minute “Norman F*cking Rockwell” Music Video Is Incredibly Soothing
Calling Lana Del Rey’s new “Norman F*cking Rockwell” music video a tranquil experience is hardly an exaggeration. On Dec. 20, the singer released a 14-minute clip that features visuals for “Norman F*cking Rockwell,” “Bartender,” and “Happiness Is a Butterfly,” three songs from her latest LP, Norman F*cking Rockwell. The video begins with Del Rey playing the piano and singing while wearing a pair of sunglasses that flash scenes of a happy couple spending time together. As the music transitions, we also see the songstress driving a car into a sunset, meditating with friends, and playing with a butterfly. Honestly, we might start watching this before bed just to relax. Check out the video above, and prepare to feel serene!