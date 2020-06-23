Lanao Norte village chief charged with selling meth

ILIGAN CITY—Police filed charges on Monday (June 22) against a village chief in Lanao del Norte province for allegedly selling shabu, or crystal meth.

Maj. Rodolfo Dongiapon, police chief of Kapatagan town, said George Paul Go, 41, chief of Lapinig village, was on a list of what police said high-value targets of the northern Mindanao police.

Go, according to Dongiapon, had been under surveillance for several months.

Go was arrested in a buy-bust operation last Saturday (June 20), and stayed over the weekend in detention at the municipal police station.

A police undercover agent bought four sachets of meth from Go, and six more sachets were recovered from his possession.

In all, the recovered shabu weighed six grams and was estimated to fetch P45,000 when sold on retail, according to Dongiapon.

