Land Of Plenty Festival 2020 Announced

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 2, 2020

Amidst all the cancellations and rescheduling of festivals that were set to happen in the next few weeks, Land Of Plenty are here to give us something to look forward to in the back end of 2020.

Taking place in Shepparton, Land Of Plenty have announced that they’ll be going ahead for a massive day of live music on Saturday, 31st October.

“In response to the COVID-19 virus and the Federal Government’s ban on public gatherings, and in these unpredictable times, we want fans, music lovers and festival goers to have something to look forward to,” representatives of the festival said in a statement.

“As such, if it is safe and approved to do so, Land of Plenty will go ahead on Saturday 31st October and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Shepparton for a day of music, dancing and fun times.”

The lineup for the event is yet to be revealed, although last year’s bill was headlined by Illy, Briggs and Alex The Astronaut.

Check out all details below.

Land Of Plenty 2020

Saturday, 31st October

Shepparton Showgrounds, Shepparton